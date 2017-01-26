ROH news: Ring of Honor announces location and schedule of Best in the World 2017

One of the biggest pay-per-views that Ring of Honor offers now has a date and location.

by Jeremy Bennett News 26 Jan 2017, 17:12 IST

We now know when and where one of the major ROH pay-per-views will be in 2017

What’s the story?

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Ring of Honor has announced when and where one of their major pay-per-views will occur in 2017. Best in the World will take place at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts on June 24th.

In case you didn’t know...

This will be the eighth instalment of the Best in the World pay-per-view for Ring of Honor. Many consider this pay-per-view series to be one of the top two pay-per-views in the company, if not THE big one of the year.

The heart of the matter...

Lowell, Massachusetts is a great location for a Ring of Honor pay-per-view. This past summer, NXT held a show at the same auditorium where Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

Last year at Best in the World, the main event saw Jay Lethal defeat Jay Briscoe for the Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship. Briscoe was the guy that Lethal took the title from in June 2015, beginning an impressive 427-day run with the championship.

What’s next?

For Ring of Honor, the next pay-per-view will be one of their bigger ones as they hold the ROH 15th Anniversary in Las Vegas on March 10th. The main event will see Ring of Honor World Champion Adam Cole taking on the winner of the Decade of Excellence tournament that is currently ongoing on the Ring of Honor Television.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’ll be great to see a pay-per-view in the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. From watching the highlights of a house show which saw Samoa Joe winning the NXT Championship, it appeared to be a great venue for a pay-per-view for Ring of Honor.

After a creative lull, Ring of Honor bounced back with a great pay-per-view in Final Battle in December, and hopefully they can continue the roll in Vegas before they head to Massachusetts.