ROH News: Cody Rhodes nearly kills ROH superstar with a cringeworthy chair shot

Savage!

Cody is killing it in the indie scene. He may literally end up killing someone.

What’s the story?

Cody Rhodes has been enjoying himself on the independent circuit and it seems he’s doing so in brutal fashion. The recent ROH show saw Rhodes take on Donovan Dijak and it gave the fans the most savage moment of the night. Rhodes smacked Dijak in the head with a chair while he was seated on it. Check out the video below and you’ll realise how brutal it was:

In case you didn’t know...

Cody Rhodes requested a release from the WWE in May 2016 after disappointing booking decisions and a lack of relevance on the card led to mounting frustration. Rhodes then went on to sign a number of contract in the independent scene. He is currently a member of the Bullet Club in NJPW under the American Nightmare moniker and also wrestles for Ring of Honor simultaneously.

He also regularly features on the cards of various smaller indie promotions.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes faced off against Donovan Dijak in the Undisputed Legacy live show in San Antonio yesterday. The singles match had many great moments but none was as epic as the chair spot.

While it looks like a very risky spot to pull off, Dijak got up his arms at the right time to minimise the damage. It still must have hurt a lot.

What’s next?

The nest ROH live event – Honor Reigns Supreme – will be held today in Dallas, which also features Cody in action. He will be teaming up with Adam Cole in a tag team match against the team of Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian (The Addiction).

ROH are celebrating 15 years since its founding with a special 15th Year Anniversary PPV that is scheduled to take place on 10th March in Las Vegas.

Sportskeeda’s take

Cody is being treated like a top tier star wherever he goes and it’s great to see it. What’s even more pleasing is that he is enjoying himself as he is on the path of reclamation. Also, that chair spot looked too risky and we bet Dijak may have a bruise on his arm after that impact.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com