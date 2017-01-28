WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Rumors, spoilers and more

Here we compile all the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 rumors which are going viral.

Royal Rumble is almost here and the excitement is naturally sky-high. With an unpredictable Rumble match and the host of title matches which could go either way, the rumor mill has done its bit pf churning out some interesting speculations.

Here are the top WWE Royal Rumble 2017 rumors you need to know:

- The Observer noted that both champions (WWE Championship and Universal Championship) might end up dropping the titles at Royal Rumble this Sunday.

- According to Cagesideseats, Royal Rumble match winner can change anytime. The plan is there, all they have to decide is how to get there

- According to Cagesideseats, Jerry Lawler and Dolph Ziggler at the Royal Rumble, possibly even during the actual match

- Randy Orton is favourite to win WWE Royal Rumble 2017 match as per the latest betting odds

- According to Cagesideseats, the entire NXT roster will be backstage, increasing the chances of the main roster debuts of Samoa Joe and Tyle Dillinger.

- Seth Rollins and Triple H segment at the Royal Rumble?

- Samoa Joe and several other superstars are also expected to make their main roster debut at Royal Rumble

- There have been strong rumors of Kurt Angle and Kenny Omega entering Royal Rumble match

- As reported by f4online.com, Rey Mysterio's contract with Lucha Underground is over and he is not resigning with the company. This hints one more possible surprise Royal Rumble return

- Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the 2017 edition of the Royal Rumble has sold nearly 40,000 tickets for the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

- Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet said on Lilian Garcia’s podcast Making Their Way To The Ring that there is a backstage push for Tye Dillinger to enter the Royal Rumble match as the 10th entrant