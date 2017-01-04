WWE Rumors: WWE's Social Media Claims Roman Reigns vs Goldberg vs Braun Strowman will be in the Royal Rumble Match

Whoever runs the WWE's Instagram account has made a big mistake involving The Big Dog.

by Simon Cotton News 04 Jan 2017, 01:27 IST

What’s the Story?

The WWE Instagram account has made a big blunder in their post. The account said that United States Champion Roman Reigns, Goldberg, and Braun Strowman would all collide in the Royal Rumble match; a statement that makes no sense since Reigns is already booked for a championship match at the Rumble.

Wrestling New Co. reported that Vince McMahon may be making changes to the WrestleMania card so this could be a potential foreshadowing of Reigns entering the Rumble after his scheduled match, but it’s probably unlikely.

In case you didn’t know

Roman Reigns has been feuding with Universal Champion Kevin Owens since December when Chris Jericho attacked Owens to disqualify him while retaining his championship. Following this, General Manager Mick Foley announced that there would be a rematch for the Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble, but that Chris Jericho would be locked into a cage and held above the ring to prevent interference.

Goldberg made his return to television yesterday in the Kevin Owens Show segment where Reigns and Strowman all stared at each other teasing possibilities for the Royal Rumble or even WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

This is more than likely an error by the person in charge of the WWE’s Social Media pages. As of now, the post has not been corrected.

It could be that the message was supposed to talk about how all three men would have some epic collisions at the Royal Rumble PPV. But the words used in the post were very specific saying that Reigns, Goldberg, and Strowman “will collide in the #RoyalRumble match for a #UniversalTitle shot at #WrestleMania! #Raw“

What’s next?

The longer this post stays uncorrected then the more likely fans are to speculate whether this is simply an error or a potential teaser to Reigns making an unexpected appearance in the match. Whoever runs the WWE’s Instagram should’ve corrected this by now which can only cause fans to question the WWE for what many would perceive a huge mistake.

It would be easy for the WWE to repost the picture or to just change the wording in the picture to match what’s actually being booked, but that’s yet to happen.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Reigns is already scheduled for a Universal Championship match, so for WWE to make a post saying he’ll collide with Goldberg and Braun Strowman is either a mistake or a clear case of foreshadowing.

If Reigns wins the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, then this was just a social media mistake and Reigns probably won’t appear until the match is over. If Reigns loses the championship, then making an appearance in the Rumble to go for the title one more time wouldn’t be the first time that has happened.

Kurt Angle, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, and Big Show have all lost world title matches but fought in the rumble matches so there is a possibility of this happening, but it’s not likely.

However, none of these men were perceived the way Reigns is so if this comes to the past, hatred for Reigns amongst fans may deepen. So for both Reigns and the WWE’s sake, it would be best if this didn’t come to pass.