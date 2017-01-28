WWE Rumours: WWE waiting until the last minute on Royal Rumble surprises

The WWE is waiting until the zero hour for their decision on Royal Rumble surprises, and rightfully so.

by Jeremy Bennett News 28 Jan 2017, 18:07 IST

WWE is keeping the decision on Royal Rumble surprises close to the vest

What’s the story?

PWInsider is reporting that the WWE is going to wait until the absolute last minute before deciding on any “major outside surprises” for the Royal Rumble match this Sunday.

In case you didn’t know...

There are currently eight spots in the 30-man Royal Rumble that are unaccounted for. They’ll more than likely go to a combination of NXT Superstars, those from NXT who are moving up to the main roster, legends, and maybe a surprise debut or a return or two.

The heart of the matter...

This is one of the biggest Royal Rumbles in history when you look at the star power in it with guys like Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, and Goldberg featuring in the match.

With the right surprises, this could go down in history as one of the best Rumbles ever, and the WWE wants to make sure that they have those surprises protected for this Sunday.

What’s next?

We are now about hours away from the Royal Rumble, so we will soon learn whether guys such as Kenny Omega, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tye Dillinger, among others will be in the Royal Rumble match or not.

Sportskeeda’s take

When it comes to the Royal Rumble, it is better to be surprised than spoiled. There are few better moments in the WWE than a surprise return or debut in the Royal Rumble match. It is what makes the event so special.

Moments like Bubba Ray returning to the WWE after being gone for 10 years is a moment that people will remember for years to come.

Looking at this year’s Rumble, there are a lot of interesting names being thrown about for the match. While most may not pan out, the return of Finn Balor or the debut of Samoa Joe or Shinsuke Nakamura will be as magical as when AJ Styles debuted last year.

