SK WWE Power Rankings: 9th January 2017

Here is how the Power Rankings shaped up after last week.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jan 2017, 13:24 IST

Reigns got a title defence this week

WWE made yet another step towards Royal Rumble this past week. As usual, it was SmackDown live that got the love from WWE Universe for their crisp storytelling and excellent booking decisions.

On Raw, the return of Goldberg proved to be the major segment whereas the main event combinations involving Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens continued. Bayley being crowned as the new number one contender was also a highlight.

SmackDown showcased the contract signing of AJ Styles and John Cena along with pushing forward the La Luchadora angle.

Dean Ambrose clinching the Intercontinental championship from Miz and Baron Corbin making a statement were other major talking points. All this action had a huge impact on the Power Rankings and here is how they shaped up.

#10 Baron Corbin (NR)

Corbin to get a big break

Baron Corbin was part of the Triple threat match that headlined SmackDown a couple of weeks back. He got his taste of competing in a WWE championship match and Corbin made it clear that SmackDown defeated Raw on ratings with the show that he headlined.

This week, Corbin got the better of Dolph Ziggler and despite the recent struggles of Ziggler; he still is a former WWE World Heavyweight champion.

But what gets Corbin into the Power Rankings is the confrontation that he had with John Cena. Corbin now has a date with the Cenation leader on SmackDown this week and getting a win on Tuesday night could see him make a huge jump in the rankings.