This day in Pro Wrestling history - 21st December

Seth Rollins and Nikki Bella with the Slammy Award

A year ago today, WWE announced their annual Slammy awards winner list. Among the winners would be Nikki Bella, John Cena, The Usos and Neville. But Seth Rollins would win the most prestigious event of them all - getting the Superstar of the year award.

Also on this day, Road Dogg won his first singles title in the WWE and WWE released one of their earliest video games!

#1 Seth Rollins wins Superstar of the Year – 21st December 2015

365 days ago today, WWE revealed the Slammy awards for 2015 and it was to no one’s surprise when the coveted Superstar of the Year award was won by Seth Rollins.

Rollins had dominated the WWE for the better part of that year, coming out as the best positioned among the Shield members post-split, winning the Money in the Bank ladder match, dominating Dean Ambrose in their Shield breakup aftermath matches and finally winning the WWE Championship under the backing of the Authority.

Rollins collected the Slammy award on crutches, having relinquished his title after tearing multiple knee muscles at a live event two months previously.