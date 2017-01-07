TNA Impact Wrestling Results 1/5/17

TNA Impact Wrestling tried to usher in new horizons in the first episode of the year under Anthem Sports

by Prityush Haldar News 07 Jan 2017, 02:36 IST

Impact Wrestling’s first show of the year was a strong buildup to the One Night Only pay per view

Eddie Edwards, Bobby Lashley, and EC3 open the first show of the year

TNA Impact Wrestling kicked off the New Year with the First show of the Anthem Era at the Universal Studios in Orlando.

Change is in the air at @IMPACTWRESTLING.



New ownership, new ways to watch, a new streaming #IMPACTonPOP app..



A spark can create FIRE. pic.twitter.com/vn9PwjTAZL — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 5, 2017

A video package of TNA World Champion Eddie Edwards was aired to kick off the show portraying his recent title defense against Bobby Lashley and EC3. Josh Matthews and the Pope ushered in the new beginning for TNA hopes for new opportunities. Eddie Edwards entered the ring and wished the audience a happy new year. In a passionate promo, Edwards said that he was aware of the fact that he had a target on his back. He mentioned that he wanted to carry the company on his back and make 2017 the year of Impact Wrestling.

Bobby Lashley interrupted Eddie Edwards and demanded a rematch for the title that he felt he deserves. He announced that he was tired of being screwed over by careless referees and wanted that 16 pounds of gold around his waist. Ethan Carter III then made his way down to the ring, and after a few humorous exchanges, he got down to business. He got into Edwards’ face and demanded a rematch.

Edwards then offered to have a triple threat match for the championship later that night and ended by saying that he had a surprise waiting for everyone.