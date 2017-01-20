TNA News: Anthem changes name of the company

Anthem Sports has dropped the TNA name.

by Carl Gac News 20 Jan 2017, 01:32 IST

What’s the story?

Anthem Sports, the new owners of TNA Impact Wrestling, have now officially dropped ‘TNA’ from the company’s name. It will now go solely by the name Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

Anthem Sports, the group behind the Fight Network, purchased an 85% majority stake in TNA earlier in January 2017. TNA’s future had been up in the air prior to that, with previous owner Dixie Carter and Billy Corgan locked in a legal dispute over money loaned by Corgan to Carter to keep the company in business. Now that Anthem Sports owns the company, they are trying to push the promotion in their own direction.

The heart of the matter

Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling started out in 2002 as the brain child of Jerry and Jeff Jarrett. The TNA Impact brand has always strived to become the solid number two promotion behind WWE in the United States, but for a number of reasons it has struggled to be that standout competitor at the top of the wrestling tree.

It would seem now that Anthem Sports has decided that the connotations of the TNA name are something that they want to move away from. With them now just looking to use Impact Wrestling as the title of the company, this should be the start of a new era for the company.

What’s next?

Anthem Sports has made a big splash to take over what will now be known as Impact Wrestling. With the dropping of the TNA name, it looks like they will be aiming to stamp their own identity on the company and will be looking to use Jeff Jarrett again in some kind of a creative or back stage capacity.

Having held their tv tapings in the last couple of weeks, which will be seen on tv in the coming months, Anthem will be looking to get this new branding out there as soon as possible.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This can only be a positive move for the new owners of Impact Wrestling. The old TNA name will be remembered by many, but Anthem will be hoping that they can push Impact Wrestling to new heights. The changing of the name is the first step on a long road to the resurgence of the company.

With the right creative direction and leadership, Impact Wrestling could actually become a massively profitable venture in the coming years. They have some fantastically talented men and women in their locker room. We can only hope they can flourish now after the whole ownership saga is properly over.