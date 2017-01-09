TNA News: Gabi Castrovinci says she's done with the company

Gabi Castrovinci says she is done with TNA Impact Wrestling.

Former Tough Enough Contestant Done with TNA

What’s the Story?

According to Nick Paglino of Wrestlezone.com, Gabi Castrovinci, who performed as Raquel in TNA, is no longer with the company. She was last seen managing the team of Robbie E and Jessie Godderz.

Before her appearances for TNA Wrestling, she had also appeared on the sixth season of WWE’s Tough Enough.

In case you didn’t know:

Castrovinci has grown up practising Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu, she has also competed in the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion contest in the UK. When she is not wrestling or practising Jiu-Jitsu, she runs an online business selling Brazillian leggings.

The Heart of the Matter:

During a vignette on Impact Wrestling, Gabi revealed that she was going by the name “Raquel,” and was supposed to have segments with Bobby Lashley. The storyline was dropped soon afterwards, without any explanation.

She made her professional wrestling debut through TNA’s PPV “Knockouts Knockdown 4” in a match against Barbi Hayden but lost in the bout. It was later that year that she began managing the BroMans team, consisting of Robbie E and Jessie Godderz.

Upon being asked by a fan on Twitter whether she was still working with TNA, she replied with the following:

What’s Next?

Earlier today, Castrovinci retweeted a post by former WWE Manager Ricardo Rodriguez showing off Castrovinci’s mat skills by running drills with women’s wrestler Santana Garrett. It would appear that her wrestling days are not over by a long shot.:

Our girls doing some magic with no ropes @RaquelTNA @SantanaGarrett_ follow me.on IG for more videos. J_RODRIGUEZ818 pic.twitter.com/ppb7MEAm5t — Rodriguez (@RRWWE) January 8, 2017

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Seeing her as a manager with TNA felt as though they weren’t doing her character justice. Anyone with a background in Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu is a natural athlete quite capable of reaching far within the industry due to their mat wrestling background.

Once she builds up enough momentum as a professional wrestler, don’t be surprised if the WWE comes back calling.

