TNA News: New TNA logo revealed

With new owners, the promotion looks set to bring in many changes.

TNA Impact Wrestling looking for ways to change their image

What’s the story?

It was clear that when Anthem purchased TNA from Panda Energy that more than just the talent and the storylines were going to be different. The latest change is now the promotion’s new logo. You can see the image below presented by Wrestling Inc.

The new TNA logo. Your thoughts? A photo posted by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:22am PST



It wouldn’t be the first time TNA Impact Wrestling has changed their look. In years past, they have presented themselves as Impact! Wrestling, only to suddenly go back to TNA Wrestling.

You also have the time when TNA went from the squared circle to the six-sided ring as well. Changes are underway and anyone who is a TNA fan is very excited about it.

In case you didn’t know...

It was reported back in December and early this month that Anthem Sports & Entertainment purchased the majority stake of TNA and will now take complete control of the company. As you see with the logo, changes are already being made.

Dixie Carter, former President of the company, recently stepped down from the role of President, but still remains with the company in a minority shareholder capacity.

The heart of the matter

Things were getting worse for TNA Wrestling. They couldn’t find a cable company to want to keep the company on its network. You had talent voicing their frustration about Dixie Carter, and what she did or didn’t do for them; and then came the rumour of WWE purchasing its tape library.

Everything that could go wrong with the promotion did go wrong, including being sued by Billy Corgan. Change had to be made; whether it was Corgan who was going to purchase the company or a fresh face, it needed to be done. Anthem Sports stepped in and now have begun their new approach to the company.

What’s next?

Fresh storylines are set to take place, along with a Grand Championship, which was first introduced by Billy Corgan. Drew Galloway is that Champion and he looks to be the future of the company, just as long as he can remain with the organisation.

With fresh faces, creative ideas, a new logo and with a partnership with the Fight Network, things are only looking up.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Excitement is already heating up with Impact Wrestling. You have seen changes take place before, but now that Dixie Carter is completely out of the picture, things are definitely looking up for the company.

