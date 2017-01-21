TNA News: The Hardy Boyz are yet to re-sign with Impact Wrestling

Can this be an indication of a WWE return?

TNA Tag team Champions: “Broken” Matt and Brother Nero, along with King Maxel

What’s the story?

Earlier, it was reported that the contracts of multiple TNA superstars will be expiring in the following month. That list includes the contracts of the current TNA Tag team Champions The Broken Hardys, along with the TNA Grand Champion Drew Galloway.

In this regard, ringsidenews points out that the aforementioned champions are yet to re-sign with the company.

In case you didn’t know

The reincarnation of Matt Hardy as “Broken” Matt Hardy and repackaging Jeff Hardy as “Brother Nero” have revitalised the promotion’s popularity. The feud between the brothers, followed by their reign as TNA Tag team Champions has benefited the promotion the most.

As of now, it is safe to claim that Impact Wrestling is more popular as the yard of the “Broken” brothers.

Heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer believes that the Hardy Boyz will be staying with TNA as “things are looking good for them to stay”. He indicated that the company will provide them with two options if they decide to stay with the promotion.

One of the options, a lower money offer, will allow them the full control of their indie bookings. In the other case, the company will approve their bookings outside the promotion, for which their current Tag Team Champions will be offered a significantly higher payment.

Under Anthem, Impact Wrestling plans to organise a more regular house show schedule this year. Although Matt Hardy is looking forward to signing a new deal with the promotion, it is rumoured that Jeff “hasn’t come to terms on the dates per year”.

What’s next?

Apart from wrestling in the Impact Zone, the Broken Hardys have been dominating the indie wrestling circuit as well. Recently, the current TNA Tag team Champions have started challenging Tag team Champions of other reputed wrestling promotions for their gold.

In fact, they are scheduled to take on the current ROH Tag team Champions The Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1st, 2017, where both the Tag Championships will be on the line.

Sportskeeda’s take

Due to the financial issues within the company, several wrestlers didn’t re-sign with the promotion when their contracts expired. Even if the Hardy Boyz don’t renew their contract with TNA, their bookings in the independent wrestling circuit will prevent them from joining WWE directly.

However, Impact Wrestling mustn't let the “Broken” brothers leave as they have become the cornerstones of the promotion. If the current TNA tag team Champions leave the Impact Zone, it will be a massive blow to the company’s success.

