TNA News: TNA Impact Wrestling tapings spoilers

The tapings were held for the January 12 episode of TNA Impact Wrestling.

by Prityush Haldar News 08 Jan 2017, 19:29 IST

This year has kick-started the Anthem Era in TNA

TNA Impact Wrestling held the tapings this week in Orlando. The tapings were done in tandem with the One Night Only pay per view that kicked off the Anthem Era in TNA. These tapings will be part of the January 12th episode of Impact Wrestling. Before we delve into the matches and results, here’s a big spoiler alert.

TV Tapings on Thursday

Former WWE superstar Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud rebranded into a Liberace and Valet type of gimmick. Spud was seen sporting a blue doorman suit and Rex was in a floor-length white fur coat. Rex cut a flamboyant promo and announced the rebirth of Rockstar Spud. He said that 2017 would not be about violence.

Robbie E came down to the ring and interrupted the promo but was, in turn, dealt with by the duo of Rex and Spud. Rex used the oversized rings on his fingers as brass knuckles.

Braxton Sutter defeated Mike Bennett. Bennett was accompanied to the ring by Maria. Halfway through the match, Allie walked down to the ring to support Sutter. The real-life couples will continue this rivalry going into the year.

TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary announced that no one could beat her. Jade interrupted the promo and asked for another shot at the Knockouts Championship. Rosemary challenged Jade to a Monster’s Ball match. As soon as Jade accepted the challenge, Rosemary attacked her.

TNA World Tag Team Champions, the Hardys defeated the Wolves to retain the tag titles. In an excellent match with many spots, the Hardys managed to score the victory. There was visible tension between the Wolves, indicating a future heel turn for Davey Richard on Champion Eddie Edwards.

TV Tapings on Friday

The duo of Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud defeated Robbie E and Swoggle. Swoggle got a good reception from the audience. However, Rex pinned him for the win.

Crazzy Steve and Abyss took on the DCC. They defeated Eddie Kingston and Bram via DQ when James Storm attacked Abyss with a beer bottle. The match broke down into an all-out brawl.

Jade defeated Laurel Von Ness in a match for Xplosion.

