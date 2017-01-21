TNA/ROH News: The Young Bucks vs. The Broken Hardys confirmed for Supercard of Honor XI

ROH is pulling out all the stops for their WrestleMania weekend show.

21 Jan 2017

Truly a dream match for the ages.

What’s the story?

The tag team dream match is on. The Young Bucks will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero, better known as The Hardy Boyz, at Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor XI.

The show takes places over WrestleMania weekend on April 1st, and will be headlined by Adam Cole defending the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle.

The tag team match may well be the biggest match of the entire show, however, as one of the top tag teams of the 2000’s takes on arguably the number one team of the 2010’s. Broken Matt laid down the challenge at Final Battle 2016, and The “Bucks of Youth” have accepted.

In case you didn’t know

Whilst this won’t be the first time these two teams have faced off, it will be the first time they have done so on such a large stage. The Hardys going up against The Young Bucks has long been a dream tag team match for many.

When The Bucks burst onto the scene a few years back many critics were quick to point out the similarities between the two teams, with Matt and Nick Jackson coming across like a modernised version of Matt and Jeff Hardy.

2016 saw something of a resurgence for Matt and Jeff in the shape of Matt’s mental breakdown and subsequent plunder-filled battles at the Hardy compound, and the legendary tag team have entered 2017 with renewed momentum.

Are the ROH World Tag Team Championships in their future?

The heart of the matter

Broken Matt is undoubtedly the impetus behind the resurgence of the Hardys, and the team recently announced that they are embarking on what they are referring to as the ‘Expedition of Gold’, which will see the brothers travel all over the world in search of tag team gold.

It seems that the ROH World Tag Team Championships are first on their wish-list.

What’s next?

Supercard of Honor XI takes places on April 1st, and is already shaping up to be a stacked event. Only two matches have been announced so far, but with rumours of talent desertions and a need for evolution it could yet become an extremely important night for Ring of Honor.

The company will be hoping that this dream tag match brings with it a large amount of positive press and attention.

Sportskeeda’s take

The only way the Expedition of Gold can be a success is if Matt and Jeff experience a decent amount of success in the early stages, which points to them winning on April 1st.

This would be somewhat disappointing however, as the Bucks have never really had a ROH tag title reign to write home about. The match should be a lot of fun though, and we eagerly anticipate what is being referred to as ‘Too Sweet or Delete’.

