Why Triple H vs Sami Zayn is the best idea for WrestleMania 33

With Seth Rollins potentially injured, Triple H's new WrestleMania opponent needs to be Sami Zayn.

Triple H and Sami Zayn have a long history together

For over a year and a half now people have been clamouring to see Triple H face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. The old school feud of teacher vs student is a tried and tested formula that almost always works to perfection.

They've done well to build the animosity and anticipation for this in recent weeks, especially when you consider that this was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 32 before Rollins' knee injury.

Unfortunately, history has a habit of repeating itself, and The Architect looks set to miss his second Mania in a row after once again injuring the same knee during a scripted attack by Samoa Joe on Monday Night Raw.

It sucks, it's devastating for Seth and most importantly it makes the match we've all wanted to see for such a long time now seem like that much less of a possibility.

Of course, we could be wrong, and the original prognosis of eight weeks out could mean that Seth will be fit and healthy to go in Orlando. However, in the case that this doesn't happen, WWE needs to start preparing for a second consecutive showcase of the immortals without the former Shield member.

It'll sting a little bit at first but given the sheer quantity and quality of talent that WWE has at their disposal, you would imagine that they'll be able to formulate a back-up plan pretty quickly.

With that in mind, it's time to look ahead to Triple H's potential match at the Citrus Bowl and if the rumours are to be believed, then the multi-time World Champion is adamant about wrestling at the show of shows.

That makes sense given the general success of many of his matches in the past, but WWE need to be extremely delicate when selecting his opponent.

Some people feel that it should once again be against another legend, however, many members of the WWE Universe don't need to see The Game put himself over at the biggest show of the year once again.

Others have suggested Shane McMahon as an opponent and whilst that would be a great story to tell, it feels more like a feud that should be built towards SummerSlam.

So with that in mind, who do we have left? There's a Reigns rematch, Taker for the fourth time, Samoa Joe in one of the shortest heel runs in history - or, just maybe, Sami Zayn.

HHH and Zayn have squared off on the house show circuit

This match would feel so fresh and so different. It didn't even come into our heads as a possibility until it was brought to our attention. The only time these two have met in any kind of capacity was on a house show, and that tag team match only scratched the surface in terms of what they can do in the ring together.

First off, this makes more sense than any of us could have possibly imagined. Over the last few weeks, Stephanie McMahon has been berating Sami Zayn and making him feel like a B+ player, putting him in a number of difficult situations on Monday Night Raw.

The underdog from the underground has swallowed his pride and fought on through adversity, proving to the world that he is indeed one of the best performers in the company.

So what's the natural progression of this? Have Zayn fight back against The Authority and get right up in Stephanie's face - really sticking it to the boss and letting her know that he isn't someone who should be messed with.

The next week, have Triple H come out and brutally attack Zayn for daring to speak up to his wife like that.

It plants the seeds for the feud and makes even more sense when you consider that Kevin Owens is the man who Triple H hand picked to be the Universal Champion - also known as Zayn's bitter rival.

You could then feed in some footage of Triple H providing Sami with words of wisdom back at NXT Takeover: Dallas, building up the idea that HHH helped Zayn get to where he is today.

The real kicker could also be footage of when Owens attacked Zayn on the night that he won the NXT Championship. If you build up the idea that HHH was the man who gave the green light for that to happen, you could get some brilliant heat and make this feel like a story that's been years in the making.

It would build Sami up as a main eventer too. The way that the card for WrestleMania 33 is shaping up would make it seem like he's just going to be shoved into a multi-man contest anyway, so why not pit him against one of the top talents in the company?

It would validate everything that his fans have been saying all along - Zayn belongs at the top and can more than hang with the best in the world. If you give him a chance to shine, he'll take that opportunity and run with it.

This could be Sami’s star-making moment

Plus, this is a proven style that has worked wonders for HHH in the past. At WrestleMania 30, he opened the show with the oh so popular Daniel Bryan, and the two had one of the best Mania openers in the history of the event.

The Game knows how to work a match of that nature to perfection, and Zayn is one of the best in the business when it comes to selling moves like he's about to die in the ring.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly - it delays the idea of Rollins coming back. If he is indeed set to be out for eight weeks, WWE may feel the need to pull the trigger on his return a little bit too soon.

If he comes back against Triple H at WrestleMania, he could re-injure his knee for the third time and really do some permanent damage. It's in everyone's best interests if he rehabs properly because the match with his former mentor is always going to be there for him regardless.

Do the smart thing, WWE - make Sami Zayn a star.

