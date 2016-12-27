WWE News: WWE have contacted Kurt Angle to appear in the Royal Rumble 2017

Will Kurt Angle bring the 3 I's to the Royal Rumble 2017?

A massive return at the Royal Rumble?

According to PWStream, WWE have contacted a host of former stars to return at the Royal Rumble 2017, even if it’s for a one-off appearance. One of the names reportedly contacted by WWE is Olympic Gold Medallist and former 5-time World Champion (excluding his WCW Heavyweight Championship win) Kurt Angle.

Wrestle Zone also reported that we could be seeing a whole lot of Kurt Angle on WWE television in 2017, which makes a surprise return at the Alamodome all the more certain. Angle himself recently spoke in an interview saying that he was open to a WWE return, and if one did materialize then it’d probably take place in 2017.

Angle left the WWE in 2006 after asking for his release, stating health reasons as the factor behind his departure. He has then since wrestled primarily for TNA but also briefly for New Japan Pro Wrestling. WWE fans have been clamouring for a comeback from Kurt Angle over the years and it finally looks like there’s a chance that it might happen.

Angle’s physical condition is a problem, though. His body is bruised and battered from years of punishment and multiple neck surgeries and it will be interesting to see what role Angle has if does indeed return at the Royal Rumble. Angle’s return would open up the possibility of marquee matches with some of the top stars of WWE’s New Era like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor. There would also be the possibility of mouth-watering rematches with former TNA colleagues like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

