WWE Live Event Results: 5th February 2017, Eugene, OR

An eventful live event that could have been much better.

KO and Show ended the show with a street fight

The WWE RAW roster stopped over at Eugene, OR, for a house show that was headlined by a street fight between WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Big Show. The live event had other notable title defences, tag team matches and singles contests for the fans in attendance.

It should be noted that the WWE Universal and RAW Women’s Championship titles weren’t on the line. Also, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and US Champion Chris Jericho were not present for the event. So here are the complete results and highlights from the event:

#1 The New Day vs. Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil (six-man tag team match)

The opening bout of the night saw the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history take on the rejects of the roster. As expected, The Preachers of Positivity came out on top against the heel team of the Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil. This was a fun match due to the New Day’s popularity and their shenanigans.

Result: The New Day def. The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil

#2 The Golden Truth & Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, and Curtis Axel (six-man tag team match)

Another irrelevant tag team match continued the proceedings of the evening. Golden Truth and Sin Cara made quick work of the team of Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal and Curtis Axel. Golden Truth were the only team who got a fairly decent reaction.

Result: The Golden Truth and Sin Cara def. Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal and Curtis Axel

#3 Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn

The David vs. Goliath rivalry saw another familiar chapter being written at the live event. Braun Strowman proved to be a tough customer for Zayn as the behemoth dominated the match despite Zayn’s offensive bursts. Zayn got a solid pop from the fans.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn vs. Braaaaauuunnnn! #wweeugene A photo posted by Nick Scott (@ndscott21) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

#4 Big Cass vs. Rusev

The ensuing rivalry from RAW took centre stage at the live event. As expected, Cass – who got a great pop – got the better of Handsome Rusev (sigh). This wasn’t a great match but a good filler before the tag team title bout got underway.

Result: Big Cass def. Rusev

Lanaaaaaaaa! #wweeugene A photo posted by Nick Scott (@ndscott21) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:32pm PST