WWE Live Event Results: Broomfield (03/02/2017)

The house show featured two title defences.

The RAW Women’s Champion faced Bayley at the event

The road to WrestleMania continues with the latest live event in Broomfield, Colorado. The show that featured the RAW roster had a total of 8 matches, including the Cruiserweight and Tag team Championship bouts. Seth Rollins was pulled from the event due to the leg injury he suffered in the past edition of RAW.

The results have been provided below :

#1 The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Big E) vs. The Shining Stars (Primo and Epico) and Titus O’Neil

The former Tag team Champions were welcomed with loud pops while there was almost no reaction for either of their opponents. The match was short. However, the New Day made it a fun contest to watch. Big E and Kofi hit the Midnight Hour on Titus to get the pinfall win.

Result: The New Day defeated Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars

#2 Neville(c) vs. Cedric Alexander [WWE Cruiserweight Championship]

Both of the competitors got decent reactions from the fans in attendance. The match was short but fast-paced. Neville forced Alexander to submit to the Rings of Saturn

Result: Neville retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship over Cedric Alexander

#3 Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal and Curtis Axel vs. Sin Cara and The Golden Truth (Goldust and R-Truth)

This was an average tag team match. In the end, R-Truth rolled up Mahal to earn the victory for his team.

Result: The Golden Truth and Sin Cara defeated Jinder Mahal, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

#wwebroomfield loving it all the way from New Orleans pic.twitter.com/eqUrGtY7lI — Ashawnti Jackson (@MzChicken985) February 4, 2017

#4 Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman

The fans in attendance were in full support of Sami Zayn but that didn’t help the Underdog from the Underdog in overcoming the undefeated monster. Although he did pull off some offensive moves, Strowman dominated him throughout the match and pinned him after a Running Powerslam.

Result: Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn