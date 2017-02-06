WWE Live Event Results: Salt Lake City 02/04/2017; Brock Lesnar faces Big Show

The Beast Incarnate returned to action at the event

Kevin Owens defended the Championship in a Street fight

The latest WWE live event, featuring the RAW roster, took place in Salt Lake City, Utah. This was the first time since December when Brock Lesnar was in action at the red brand’s live show. For the second straight event, Roman Reigns was not a part of the show and it is believed that he has been given the week off. The results of the event has been provided below:

#1 Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Jinder Mahal and Rusev (with Lana)

This was a fun, yet decent tag team match to open the show. Enzo and Cass received loud pops from the audience during their traditional promo on the way to the ring. Although Lana was present at the ringside, she couldn’t aid the team of Rusev and Mahal.The Bada Boom Shakalaka on Jinder helped Enzo to pick up the win for his team.

Result: Big Cass and Enzo Amore defeated Jinder Mahal and Rusev

#2 Sin Cara, Curtis Axel and The Golden Truth (Goldust and R-Truth) vs The Shining Stars (Epico and Primo), Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas

During the last live event of the red brand, Axel was a part of the ‘heel’ team and at this event, he has joined the team of ‘babyfaces’. R-Truth picked up the win by rolling-up Titus for the pin.

Result: The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars

After the match, Braun Strowman made his way to the ring and decimated Curtis Axel

#3 Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) vs The Big Show

The crowd erupted with cheers as Lesnar made his entrance. Big Show received decent pop as well. The match was short. After a few suplexes, Lesnar delivered the F5 on Show and pinned him for the win.

Result: Brock Lesnar defeated The Big Show