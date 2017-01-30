WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: January 30th, 2017

Seth Rollins to get answers and a friendship that could turn into a feud.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 19:33 IST

Got another defence in his pocket!

Royal Rumble is in the books and it will be remembered for a lot of things. Kevin Owens got a memorable win over Roman Reigns thanks to a surprise interference from Braun Strowman.

The friction between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar also sparked some fireworks during the show, whereas Charlotte continued her run in pay-per-views by securing yet another win; this time against Bayley.

With all these developments, WWE has a lot of questions to answer on Monday night Raw. Just like all the fall out editions of pay-per-view shows, this one is also bound to be exciting and in this list, we are going to take a look at the positive segments that we could get.

#5 Seth Rollins to be addressed

Rollins will get answers

The situation between Seth Rollins and Triple H will be taking a new twist on Monday Night Raw. Stephanie McMahon is expected to address the Architect during the show and it is bound to be an interesting outing for the fans.

After what happened at NXT Takeover, the tides have shifted in favour of WWE as just weeks before, this was an irrelevant storyline that the fans complained about. This is most likely heading into a match between Rollins and Triple H at WrestleMania and the way WWE uses Stephanie McMahon to push the storyline forward would be something to watch out for. Triple H should also show up tomorrow to make things better.