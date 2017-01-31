WWE News: AJ Styles included in the Elimination Chamber match

Styles' 140-day WWE Championship reign was ended by John Cena at the Royal Rumble.

Styles will be looking to take the WWE Championship back from John Cena

What’s the story?

In a recent article on WWE.com discussing the John Cena-Randy Orton rivalry, it has been revealed that AJ Styles will be one of the six participants in the Elimination Chamber match alongside Cena at the eponymous pay-per-view which will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

In case you didn’t know…

Styles won the WWE Championship (then known as WWE World Championship) when he defeated Dean Ambrose at the SmackDown Live-exclusive pay-per-view, Backlash, in September last year. Post that, ‘The Phenomenal One’ managed to defend his title on a number of occasions against Ambrose, the last one coming at the TLC pay-per-view.

AJ Styles also defended his title successfully against James Ellsworth and in a triple threat match against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. However, Styles’ 140-day reign as the WWE Champion came to an end at the Royal Rumble this Sunday when he was beaten by John Cena.

The heart of the matter

The self-proclaimed ‘Face That Runs The Place’ may have lost the WWE Championship at the Rumble but his inclusion in the Elimination Chamber match gives him a great opportunity to become a 2-time champion. This is the first time AJ Styles will be competing inside the mighty steel structure as the pay-per-view was given a miss by the WWE last year.

John Cena is the only other confirmed participant for the match considering the fact that his title will be on the line. Bray Wyatt and Baron Corbin may also have sealed their spots in all likelihood following their impressive performances in the Royal Rumble match. Other names which may come into contention for the match include Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose, Luke Harper and The Miz.

What next?

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live is sure to throw light on the remaining four participants in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship other than Cena and Styles.

Sportskeeda’s Take

AJ Styles being in the Elimination Chamber match is certainly a mouth-watering prospect for WWE fans as this will be the first time in his tenure for the company that ‘The Phenomenal One’ will be competing inside a steel structure. Although Styles has been involved in steel cage matches before, during his time in TNA, the Chamber is anything like what he may have ever encountered in his career.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com