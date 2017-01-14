WWE News: Big Cass continues to impress WWE officials

What does the future hold for Enzo and Cass?

14 Jan 2017

Enzo and Cass are currently involved in a feud with Rusev and Jinder Mahal

What's the story?

We noted earlier that Mr.McMahon was impressed with the work of Big Cass since his arrival on the main roster. Now the latest report from Dailywrestlingnews has revealed that as of late, Cass's stock has been on a rise among WWE Officials.

In case you didn't know

Big Cass signed with WWE back in June 2011 and made his main roster debut along with his tag team partner Enzo Amore during the April 4th episode of Raw last year. You can watch their debut below:

Since then the duo has become a huge fan favourite. It has been reported multiple times since their Main Roster debut that Mr.McMahon is high on Big Cass and he sees the former NXT Talent as a big future star.

The heart of the matter

When they first debuted on the main roster many believed the Enzo and Cass were not ready for the bigger stage and they should have been kept on NXT for some more time.

However, the recent reports suggest that officials believe Big Cass has improved a lot in the past year. The common belief backstage is that he is getting closer to being a total package.

What's next?

There have been rumours of Big Cass getting a singles push at the time of Brand Split. With the latest reports of Cass being considered as close to a complete package, we may see the team of Enzo and Cass splitting up soon with the later getting a singles push for him.

Although given that he is not believed to be perfect just yet, it's quite possible that WWE will keep the tag team together for a while before finally pulling the plug on the former NXT Star.

SportsKeeda's take

Enzo and Cass have been one of the most entertaining tag teams in WWE in the past year. Given that there are not many tag teams on the Raw roster who can cheer the crowd up, WWE should better keep them together till they can find a replacement of the dynamic duo for the Raw tag-team Division.