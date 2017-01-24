WWE News: Shawn Michaels to join the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff Show panel

The Heartbreak Kid will call upon his past Rumble successes to provide insight on the Kickoff Show.

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 24 Jan 2017, 04:35 IST

The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will include a total of three WWE Hall of Famers this Sunday

What’s the story?

WrestlingInc has reported that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will join Renee Young, Booker T, and Jerry “The King” Lawler for the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show this Sunday. That’ll make it a total of three WWE Hall of Famers joining the panel.

In case you didn’t know...

Shawn Michaels lives in San Antonio, so it is almost a no-brainer to have The “Heartbreak Kid” appear in some capacity for the pay per view. He could also further promote his movie The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, but it didn’t do so well at the box office in its opening week, finishing 18th overall after bringing in $1.35 million.

The heart of the matter...

Shawn Michaels became the second ever WWE Superstar to win multiple Royal Rumbles when he won his second in 1996. Hulk Hogan was the first one to ever win multiple Royal Rumbles when he won his second in 1991. That kind of pedigree (no pun intended) will definitely add some insight and value to the kickoff show for the Rumble.

What’s next?

The Royal Rumble is just around the corner, so you’ll get to see the “Heartbreak Kid” on the pre-show in just a few days. It’ll be interesting to see Shawn Michaels’ insight on who he thinks will win the Rumble match as well was the other major matches in the pay per view.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is always great when Shawn Michaels is on WWE programming in any capacity. His appearance on the pre-show will definitely make the two hours go by faster than usual. While it would be great if he makes a big announcement of his comeback to the ring, that probably won’t happen. We are definitely looking forward to Michaels’ picks for the Rumble and title matches for sure.

