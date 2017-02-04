WWE News: Bret Hart says he's 100 percent cancer-free

Bret Hart announced a year ago that he was battling prostate cancer.

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 04 Feb 2017, 08:22 IST

Bret Hart was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which required surgery.

What’s the story?

A year after announcing his diagnosis with prostate cancer, Bret Hart has confirmed that he remains 100-percent cancer free.

In an interview with the Canadian Press, Hart said that early diagnosis was the key to his succesful surgery last February. “The Hitman" added that his brother, Smith Hart, had experienced a much more difficult path after a later diagnosis, as his cancer had spread to his hip.

"If you've got prostate cancer, if you don't catch it early, you could die from it. And if you catch it early, you can live a pretty normal life,” he said in his interview. "I would say I'm pretty close to normal."

In case you didn’t know...

Hart announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on Feb. 1, 2016, and had his prostate removed later that month. At that time, Hart said that the surgery was a success, but his recent comments suggest that the cancer has not returned.

Doctors had originally told him in 2013 that indicator numbers for prostate cancer called Prostate-Specific Antigen levels were elevated, indicating a slow-growing form of the disease. He had regular exams and biopsies between then and his surgery about three years later.

The heart of the matter

It’s well-known that anyone battling cancer can experience the disease returning, so it’s good to hear that Hart is having the opposite happen. Further, any celebrity that can step out and urge people to get the proper medical tests done will help the overall health of society.

Less importantly, Hart is a wrestling legend, so it’s good to know that he should be around for a while.

What’s next?

Hart will still need to stay vigilant to make sure the cancer doesn’t return. Since he’s already been doing so, we can expect that he’ll stay on top of things.

Also, if he’s able to live a normal life, it’s possible that WWE fans could see him around more, especially at major events.

Sportskeeda’s take

It can’t be said enough that everyone should keep track of the necessary tests and procedures to stay healthy. Whether it’s prostate exams for men of a certain age or mammograms for women, stories like these illustrate the importance of monitoring one’s health.

Sportskeeda is glad to hear that “The Hitman” has had a successful battle against cancer so far, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.

Tweet speak

Hart has reflected on his battle in other interviews as well.

Reflecting on my fight with prostate cancer in hopes of more men getting tested, part of @MediaplanetCA’s campaign https://t.co/nCiaKuVwDv — Bret Hart (@BretHart) September 27, 2016



