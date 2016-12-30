WWE News: Bridges being mended between Hulk Hogan and WWE?

There are signs that the strained relationship between Hulk Hogan and the WWE is on the mend.

The legend that is Hulk Hogan has a ‘patchy’ history with the company that he has served for the better part of 14 years on and off

Hulk Hogan is currently one of the biggest omissions from the WWE website at the moment. He is missing from the WWE2K17 roster as well, which is a crime. It has been widely publicised about the scandals Hogan has found himself embroiled in, and that the WWE seemingly terminated all knowledge of him as a result.

Indeed, as of August 2016, there seemed to be no change in this relationship. Until now...

It seems that the WWE might be attempting to slowly build some bridges with Hogan. In the widespread cleansing of all things Hogan from the WWE, Curtis Axel’s gimmick of ‘Axelmania’ was also dropped, after all, WWE wouldn’t want one of its Superstars impersonating someone they are trying to eradicate from the WWE record book would they?

According to Wrestlezone, several fans in attendance at a WWE live event in St. Louis, tweeted that Axel had brought back his ‘Axelmania gimmick’ for the first time since July 2015, before the act was unceremoniously dropped in lieu of the controversy surrounding the Hulkster.

Axel teamed with The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Darren Young to defeat the Shining Stars Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and Jinder Mahal, decked out in an ‘Axelmania’ bandana in apparent resurrection of the well-liked gimmick, with fans tweeting their apparent appreciation of its re-surfacing;

Whether this can be seen as a concrete sign that issues between Hogan and the WWE are really on the mend is yet to be seen. He is still without his page on the WWE website and is still missing from the Hall of Fame page, but this much-loved gimmick’s resurrection is surely a step in the right direction and WWE’s way of slowly phasing Hogan back into the WWE Universe’s psyche.

It would be a sight to behold indeed, to see the man who embodied the WWF during the Golden Era, back in a WWE ring once more.

Son of Curt Hennig, Curtis Axel, as forced to drop his Axelmania gimmick in 2015 during the controversy surrounding Hulk Hogan’s racist remarks

Back in July 2015, WWE spectacularly terminated the contract of one of the biggest Superstars of the twentieth century. In his prime, Hulk Hogan (real name Terrence Eugene Bollea) was synonymous with the Pro Wrestling profession.

A huge pay-per-view draw for whatever company he was a part of, Hogan is former six-time WWF Champion and WCW World Heavyweight Champion, as well as being a part of one of the most notable stables in the history of the profession – The nWo – where he pulled off one of the most radical heel turns ever witnessed, becoming ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan.’

However, come 2015, WWE unceremoniously parted ways with the Hulkster after a series of scandals were published about him. Firstly, a series of sex tapes were leaked with another man’s wife, leading to ongoing court proceeding of which Bollea is still to this day embroiled.

Then, transcripts of a conversation were then released, where the leader of ‘Hulkamnia’ used a derogatory term to describe a man that his daughter, Brooke, was seeing at the time.

After hearing about this, and after releasing a press statement stating, ‘WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds, as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide,’ the WWE seemingly burned all bridges for the foreseeable future with the icon - terminating his contract, removing him from the web-page and from the Hall of Fame, as well as his merchandise being pulled from the shop.

It was apparent very quickly, that WWE wanted to distance themselves from Hulk, and it is in this state that it has remained for the better part of 18 months until the resurfacing of the ‘Axelmania’ gimmick and with it, widespread rumours of bridges being mended.

