WWE News: Brock Lensar and Big Show set to clash at WWE Live event in February

The Big Show returned to the WWE this week on Raw, and is set to clash with Lesnar next month in Dallas.

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 25 Jan 2017, 03:56 IST

Two behemoths will collide at a WWE Live show in February

What’s the story?

According to PWStream on Twitter, it has been confirmed that Brock Lesnar and the Big Show will clash at a WWE Live event on February 17th in Dallas, Texas. Also confirmed on the card is Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

In case you didn’t know...

The Big Show and Brock Lesnar faced each other three years ago at the 2014 Royal Rumble. The match was never started as Brock Lensar decimated Big Show with a steel chair before the referee could even have the bell rung.

The heart of the matter...

A couple of mammoth matchups are going to take place on this house show next month. They could be the fallout from the Royal Rumble and could also have implications going forward as well for the RAW pay per view Fastlane, that will occur between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

What’s next?

Both Brock Lesnar and the Big Show are officially entered into the Royal Rumble for this Sunday. Show was just announced yesterday prior to Monday Night Raw on WWE.com. Lesnar is definitely a favourite to win the Rumble after being embarrassed at the Survivor Series at the hands of Goldberg.

Big Show just returned to the WWE after some time off and will be perceived as a threat, but probably won’t come close to winning it as he is scheduled to face Shaquille O’Niel at WrestleMania in a Giant vs. Giant battle.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is a prime reason why the WWE Network should air more of these WWE Live events. They return to the scene of last year’s WrestleMania with a pretty stacked card. Any time Lesnar is working a house show, it should be aired live.

Just like any time the WWE is running a show at Madison Square Garden, it should be shown on the network. While they are the number of live specials are on the up, hopefully, the addition of these stacked WWE Live events will be considered down the road.

