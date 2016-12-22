WWE News: Charlotte on Sasha Banks being her Kryptonite, wanting to be a Paul Heyman 'girl' and much more

Charlotte Flair established her dominance by becoming a 4-time Women’s Champion at Roadblock: End of the Line

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke to Raute Musik over the phone in a one-on-one interview after her victorious outing at the last pay per view of the year, Roadblock: End of the Line. She spoke about her long-time rival Sasha Banks, her thoughts on the Iron Man match, her best match with Sasha and much more.

Charlotte mentioned that it was an honour to be in the ring with someone as talented ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks in an Iron Man match. She said that Sasha was her Kryptonite and added that she was looking forward to her next rivalry.

"I really haven't had time to think about it. It was an honour being in an iron man match with Sasha. She really is my kryptonite. I'm really looking forward to 2017 and seeing who my next rivalry is with."

When asked about her best match with Sasha Banks, Charlotte recalled her Triple Threat match with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 32. Charlotte revealed that it was their first WrestleMania and they wanted to put on a show for the 100,000 strong in attendance at the AT&T Stadium.

Charlotte Flair also spoke of the female talent down at NXT and gave her stamp of approval to the likes of Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka. She termed them as exceptionally talented wrestlers, who were ready to graduate to the main roster.

Raute Musik acknowledged the fact that Charlotte’s in-ring work was equally complimented by her skills on the microphone. He then asked if she would work with a manager in the future. ‘The Queen’ replied that she would love to work with Paul Heyman.

Charlotte was hopeful of working with the exceptionally talented Paul Heyman somewhere down the line saying:

“I’d be a Heyman girl.”

The four-time Women’s Champion also revealed some details about her personal life. She said that the perfect day for her constituted of sleep and relaxation, going out for dinner with friends and lounging in the sun.

She also spoke of her favourite music genres, saying that it depended on her mood a lot of times, but it would mostly be country and some old school rock. Charlotte concluded the interview by saying that she was looking to achieve bigger and better things in the coming year and thereby elevate the women’s division further.

On her personal aims in the coming year, she said:

“Main event Wrestlemania and make each year better than the last, and just to continue to get better every day.”

The interview was posted on YouTube on Raute Musik’s official channel.

