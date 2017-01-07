WWE News: Chris Hero returns to NXT and confronts Shinsuke Nakamura

Will his current run be more productive than his previous one?

Kassius Ohno made his return to NXT in spectacular fashion

What’s the story?

For weeks, there have been rumors about Chris Hero’s return to NXT. And WWE pulled it off in a grand fashion in the recent set of NXT Tapings. PWInsider reports that Chris Hero returned to WWE under his former ring name Kassius Ohno and had a face off with the current NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

#KassiusOhno makes a surprise appearance tonight at Full Sail University Studios! #WWENXT A photo posted by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

In case you didn’t know...

Chris Hero is one of the hottest independent wrestlers in the pro wrestling industry. His contributions to the indy scene are outstanding and to say that he is an Indy Darling would be a gross understatement. He is well-known for his legendary rivalry with CM Punk during CM Punk’s indy period and his rivalry with Brian Danielson (Daniel Bryan) skyrocketed the Ring of Honor promotion to unparalleled heights among the independent wrestling promotions.

Chris Hero is no stranger to WWE. He worked in NXT from July 2012 to November 2013 before being released from the WWE, much to the surprise of many fans. His innate charisma and his unique in-ring style which is similar to a Japanese veteran with European Wrestling background have garnered him a great number of fans. Despite his popularity, he was released from WWE right when everyone felt that he would be moved to the main roster.

The heart of the matter

Chris Hero was rumored to return to WWE for quite sometime now. With NXT growing in popularity and the next round of main roster call-ups around the horizon, it was only a matter of time before WWE went on another recruiting spree to fill the void in NXT left by the call-ups.

Chris Hero made his shocking return to WWE during the latest NXT Tapings from Full Sail University. He returned under his former ring name Kassius Ohno and confronted Shinsuke Nakamura to close out the show.

WWE COO Triple H welcomed Chris Hero with a personalized tweet.

What next?

Chris Hero will likely be booked similar to Bobby Roode in his latest tenure. We can expect Hero to quickly become the top heel of the division and in turn making Roode to turn face soon. Chris Hero’s proficiency with being a heel will serve him well this time around.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Given WWE’s latest mindset with star indy performers, we can expect a great showing from Chris Hero. WWE would likely push him to the main event scene very soon after his return. We can also expect Hero to debut to the main roster soon, given his past experience in WWE.

