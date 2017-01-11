WWE News: Chris Jericho donates money to Rex King's GoFundMe Page

Chris Jericho never forgets the people who were good to him.

WWE’s Good Guy Greg!

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho donated the entire amount that the family of the recently deceased Rex King was trying to raise on GoFundMe.com. Jericho registered the donation under his real name, Chris Irvine, and wrote the following message:

“Rex was a good guy who was always good to me! Hopefully, he has found peace and is with the Lord now.”

In case you didn't know...

On January 9th, Rex King, whose real name is Timothy Smith, passed away at his home in Greenup, Kentucky. Smith who was 55, died due to kidney failure. Smith wrestled in the WWE, under the name Tim Well, and was well-known as one-half of the tag teams Well Dunn and Southern Rockers, alongside Steve Dunn/Doll.

During his pro-wrestling career, Smith won the NWA Pacific Northwest Championship, USWA World Tag Team Championship (5 times), WWC Puerto Rico World Heavyweight Championship, and MCW North American Tag Team Championship.

In July 2016 he was revealed to be a part of the class-action lawsuit filed against WWE, for concealing injuries to the brain incurred by the wrestlers during matches.

The heart of the matter

According to the GoFundMe page created by his mother Shirley Fellows, he remained incapacitated for several years. His deteriorating health was a result of his 22-year long career in the WWE and WCW.

Mrs Fellows created the page so that she could cover the costs for her son's funeral. The amount of $2,500 set by Mrs Fellows, reached its goal in 18 hours due to donations from fans and well-wishers around the world and of course, Chris Jericho.

What's next?

The page is still accepting donations and is one of the most trending fundraisers on GoFundMe. The current total amount is $3,125 and still increasing by the minute.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s heart-warming to see people come to Mrs Fellows’ aid. We offer our condolences to Timothy Smith’s family. The video below shows the match between Rex King and Randy Rhodes (Dusty Rhodes):

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com