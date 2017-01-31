WWE News: Chris Jericho suffers minor injury at the Royal Rumble

He sustained the injury at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

by Riju Dasgupta Breaking 31 Jan 2017, 22:42 IST

The United States Champion was hurt at the Royal Rumble match

What’s the story?

US Champion Chris Jericho, who was suspended above the ring for the Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble, and thereafter lasted over an hour in the actual Rumble match, suffered a minor injury at the hands of Brock Lesnar at the pay-per-view event.

According to F4WOnline.com, Jericho hurt his ankle when Brock Lesnar entered the match and started throwing people around in scary looking suplexes. Fortunately, it was only a minor injury and Jericho was healthy enough to wrestle on Raw against Sami Zayn.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho was in multiple segments on Raw, the day after the 30th Annual Royal Rumble. From cutting promos in the opening segment to a backstage segment to a non-title match against Sami Zayn; and eventually joining the Raw commentary desk, only to be taken out by Braun Strowman…Chris Jericho had a busy day.

It is unclear how serious his injury at the Royal Rumble was, but it’s obvious that he is fit enough to compete now.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and even by his standards, he’s probably having the best run of his hall-of-fame worthy life. As we approach Wrestlemania Season, it is imperative that WWE’s top stars need to be in top shape to deliver on the grandest stage.

This was a freak scare and with news of The Undertaker possibly being injured breaking recently, we’re glad that Jericho is alright for now. He was been in the top storylines of Raw over the past few weeks, and hence will possibly play a big role at Wrestlemania 33.

What’s next?

From the looks of things, Chris Jericho will be in a program with fellow Canadian Sami Zayn, going into the Fastlane pay-per-view, come March. Both of the men are incredibly gifted workers and also brilliant on the microphone.

This feud should be explosive indeed in every way imaginable. Jericho has also been teasing friction with his best friend Kevin Owens, and it looks like they could be due for a program at Wrestlemania 33.

Sportskeeda's Take

Chris Jericho performs at a very athletic level, for a man of 46. We hope he dials it down, so as to nullify the probability of freak accidents in the future. In any case, we’re thrilled that he’s already okay and raring to go. Chris Jericho’s Raw match against Zayn was pretty solid.