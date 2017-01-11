WWE News: Dean Ambrose defends the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz after SmackDown goes off-air

Fans witnessed a rare title match after SmackDown Live! went off-air.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 11 Jan 2017, 12:14 IST

The rivalry is just getting started

What’s the story?

Amazing dark matches have recently become a trend in WWE. What happens after the shows go off-air is turning out to be more and more interesting as of late, and this week’s SmackDown was no exception.

After SmackDown Live! went off-air this week, the WWE Universe witnessed a rare title match. Dean Ambrose defended his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz in a dark match. The match was reportedly good and had some shenanigans from Maryse on display.

In case you didn’t know...

Dark matches are a rare treat that can be witnessed only by the fans present in the arena. Thanks to the digital world we live in, we now get instant updates on what happened after a show goes off-air instantly.

Dean Ambrose and The Miz continued their heated rivalry this week on SmackDown. In what turned out to be an eventful Ambrose Asylum, both the Superstars took their rivalry to the next level.

Dean Ambrose awarded The Miz with a Miz Participation Award, which enraged the A-Lister. Dean stood tall to end the segment after he delivered a Dirty Deeds to The Miz.

The heart of the matter

The duo didn’t end the night there. Dean Ambrose defended his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz in a dark match after the show went off-air. Maryse, who was in The Miz’s corner, was ejected from the match after she interfered in the match.

The Lunatic Fringe then delivered a Dirty Deeds to pick up the win over the A-Lister and retain his championship. The match was reported to be a good one with both Ambrose and Miz getting some offence in.

What next?

The rivalry between The Miz and Dean Ambrose is yet to play out and we can surely expect some edgy stuff from the duo. With both the Superstars announcing their name for the Royal Rumble, we can expect some heated exchanges in the coming weeks.

It will also be interesting to see their mini-rivalry play out in the Royal Rumble match.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The dark matches are turning out to be as good as main events. WWE might do well to release these dark matches over their media outlets. The rivalry between Ambrose and Miz is just gathering steam.

Whether Renne Young might lace up her boots and join her boyfriend inside the ring to confront Maryse is yet to be seen. WWE has been missing some inter-gender action as of late, and they might rectify it very soon.

