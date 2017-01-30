WWE News: Finn Balor tweets a cryptic reply to fans who were expecting him at Royal Rumble

Balor might have made the right decision considering his list of injuries.

Balor after capturing the Universal Championship

One of the biggest disappointments for fans with this year’s Royal Rumble was the lack of surprise entrants in the match. Apart from Tye Dillinger, there were no surprise entrants for the match. One among the many Superstars fans were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of at Royal Rumble was Finn Balor.

In an effort to address disappointed fans, Balor tweeted a cryptic reply after the event. He, hinted in a tweet, that he was absent because he was not medically cleared to compete. You can see the Tweet below:

Finn Balor is one of the hottest topics in WWE right now. His meteoric rise on the main roster and ever-increasing fan base clearly means he has great things in store for him in the future. WWE booked him pretty strong once he was drafted to Monday Night Raw and within a month of his debut on the main roster, he became the first ever WWE Universal Champion.

Sadly for Finn and his fans, Balor injured his shoulder during his quest to capture the WWE Universal Championship and was forced to relinquish the title the following night on Raw. Ever since then, fans eagerly await his return. Rumours had it that Balor would return at Royal Rumble and this gave many fans hope.

Balor undergoing a medical examination two days prior to the event only added fuel to the fire.

At Royal Rumble, a huge disappointment awaited fans who expected him to return at #30. When Roman Reigns made his way to the ring at #30, the fans began to grumble quite a bit and lashed out at Reigns by booing him once more.

Finn Balor took to Twitter after the show to address his disappointed fans and tweeted his response. In his tweet, Balor cryptically alluded to his absence to not being cleared to compete by posting a medical history of his injuries.

While Balor did not return at Royal Rumble, he is definitely expected to return before ‘Mania. If rumours are to be believed, Balor will go after the Universal Championship immediately upon his return.

The scenario might just set up a match between Kevin Owens and Finn Balor at the grandest stage of them all. This is something that will delight the WWE fans to no end.

Reading the list of Balor’s injuries, it is no wonder that he was not cleared to wrestle at Royal Rumble. Cartilage damage and fracture of a neck socket are not things to take lightly and if Balor competes before he is medically fit, things could get worse for him. Let’s hope that Finn gets cleared to wrestle before ‘Mania and cross our fingers for his speedy recovery.

