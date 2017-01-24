WWE News: Goldberg talks about competing in the ring with The Undertaker, why he agreed to do another match with the WWE

Goldberg and The Undertaker were friends before 'The Deadman' started wrestling.

Last night’s Raw was the first time Goldberg and The Undertaker were in the same ring

What’s the story?

SportingNews.com recently caught up with WWE superstar Goldberg and he spoke to them about being in the ring with The Undertaker for the first time in the upcoming Royal Rumble. He also revealed the reason behind him agreeing to work another match with the WWE after his Survivor Series encounter against Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn’t know…

The Royal Rumble go-home episode of Raw which took place last night saw Goldberg and The Undertaker share ring space for the first time in their respective careers. It all began with ‘The Myth’ walking out to the ring and claiming that he will stop at nothing to win the title. Paul Heyman interrupted him with words of his own and brought out his client, Brock Lesnar.

The WCW legend wasted no time in challenging Lesnar to come down to the ring and ‘The Beast’ obliged. Just as they were about to square off, the lights went out and ‘The Phenom’ was in the ring when they came back on. The three iconic superstars engaged in a staredown even as Raw went off the air for the last time before the 2017 Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

On competing in the ring for the first time with The Undertaker, Goldberg said that they were friends before Taker entered the wrestling business. He finds it quite incredible that they have never faced off in the ring before and claimed that he is looking forward to locking horns with ‘The Deadman’ more than any other superstar. This is what ‘The Myth’ was quoted as saying:

“Yeah. I knew him before he got in the business. We were friends before he started wrestling. It's amazing that we haven't been in the same ring together before. I will honestly say that he's probably the one I'm looking forward to introducing myself in ring more than anyone.”

According to Goldberg, it was the reaction of his family and the crowd which urged him to work another match with the WWE. He admitted that he was humbled by the fact that people knew who he was despite him being away for 12 years and this has spurred him on to work even harder. Here’s what the iconic superstar told SportingNews.com:

“You know, I think the reaction of my son, the reaction of my wife and, you have to say, the reaction of the crowd. I'm greatly appreciative than anybody would ever know who I was, especially back then when I was doing my thing, let alone 12 years removed and the welcome that I got. I'm very humbled and it just makes me want to go out and work harder.”

What next?

Both Goldberg and The Undertaker have been supremely confident about their chances of winning the Royal Rumble this year. But there can only be one winner on the night so we will have wait and watch until Sunday night to find out whether it will be either of them or someone else who will be going to WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

‘The Myth’ vs ‘The Phenom’ is only one of the numerous duels that the WWE Universe can look forward to in the Royal Rumble match. Since it is so difficult to pick a winner this time around, the WWE has ample opportunity to spring a surprise which sweeps fans off their feet.

