WWE News: Goldberg talks about his future in the WWE, working a full-time schedule and getting respect from the current roster

Goldberg wants an opportunity to have a match at WrestleMania once again.

Goldberg is focused on having another title run in the WWE

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Goldberg recently had an interview with CBS Sports he discussed his future with the WWE and chances of him working a full-time schedule with the company. He also commented on the great amount of respect that he has been getting from the current crop of WWE superstars.

In case you didn’t know…

Goldberg returned to the WWE in October last year after a gap of 12 years, during which he completely detached himself from competing inside the ring. Although his deal appeared to be for just one match at the 2016 Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar, ‘The Myth’ appeared on the episode of Raw which followed his dominant victory at the pay-per-view and announced his entry into the Royal Rumble. The reason that he gave for staying around is that he believes he has another title run left in him.

The heart of matter

On the possibility of working full-time for the WWE, Goldberg said that it depends on what ‘full-time’ means. According to him, becoming a champion would mean that he would have to be on television to defend his title and if that happens, he might consider the option. Here’s what Goldberg stated:

“If that were to happen, it depends on your definition of full time. If you have the strap, the WWE title, you gotta be on TV to defend it. I guess we'll cross that bridge if we get there.”

About his future in the WWE, he asserted that he is ready to take on anything that comes his way and wants an opportunity to have a match at WrestleMania for the second time in his career. However, at present, he is only focusing on the Royal Rumble match this Sunday. The WCW legend was quoted as saying this:

“I'll knock down whatever they put in front of me. I'd like to get the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania again, especially since I've only had one. But like I said, the Royal Rumble this weekend, that's what I'm focused on.”

Goldberg claimed that he feels like an elder statesman due to the amount of respect he has been receiving from everyone. In his view, the guys in the locker room are far better than what he had seen during his earlier stint with the company. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said:

“The respect is unbelievable. I feel like an elder statesman. I'm very happy for the business that such good people are in control of it now. It seems like they're a great group of kids in the locker room. And that's really nice to see, because in past years, that has not always been the case.”

What next?

This Sunday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, we will come to know if Goldberg is successful in his bid to get himself a title match at WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble match.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While it will be a great thing to see a legend like Goldberg winning the Royal Rumble and heading to WrestleMania, it is difficult to say if that decision would be in the best interests of the WWE going forward.

