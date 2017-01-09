WWE News: Honorary WWE Superstar Drax Shadow passes away

Elijah Mainville loses his battle with cancer.

Drax Shadow passed away

What’s the story?

WWE honorary superstar Elijah Mainville, aka Drax Shadow has passed away at the age of 9. Elijah was honored by WWE back in 2015 and the company had given him an honorary contract which he signed in the presence of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Cody Rhodes, who was playing the Stardust character at that time.

In case you didn’t know...

Neuroblastoma has a mutated gene which becomes resistant to any treatment meaning that the cancer had the ability to become immune to treatments like radiation and chemotherapy. Elijah’s situation with the Neuroblastoma was pretty serious from the start itself and he had a Facebook page which gave all the updates about his health.

The heart of the matter

Elijah was suffering from suffering from Neuroblastoma cancer. He was born on May 10th, 2007 and was diagnosed with cancer three years later in 2010. After battling the disease for almost seven years, Elijah passed away at the age of 9 on January 8, 2017.

The impact

WWE is likely to give Elijah a tribute in the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. Cody Rhodes paid his tribute with the following tweet and he thanked Elijah.

2007-2017



Thank-you Elijah. You taught me bravery.



(I know there's a certain cowboy waiting for you in the sky...) pic.twitter.com/1u86qjSWNp — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 9, 2017

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Elijah. What they are going through is unimaginable to us.

If you want to support Elijah’s family with the funeral costs, check out the GoFundMe here.