WWE News: James Ellsworth wants to be in the 2017 Royal Rumble

James Ellsworth is lobbying the WWE Universe to land a spot in the Royal Rumble match.

22 Jan 2017

James Ellsworth might feature in the Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar James Ellsworth is now trying to secure himself a berth in the Royal Rumble match. In a recent video on Twitter, Ellsworth urged the WWE Universe to support him in becoming a part of the Royal Rumble match in San Antonio on January 29.

In case you didn’t know...

James Ellsworth holds three victories over WWE Champion AJ Styles which is a laurel not many can boast of.

Although there is an asterisk beside all those wins, it’s the statistics that count. James Ellsworth is currently involved in a romantic angle with Carmella which has earned the duo the moniker of “Carmellsworth.”

The heart of the matter

Ellsworth took to Twitter on Saturday to garner support for his entry into the Royal Rumble match. Ellsworth said in the video that any man with two hands had a fighting chance to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania.

James Ellsworth asked the WWE Universe to use the hashtag #Ellsworthrumble all over social media to draw the attention of the creative team and WWE management. He wants to secure a spot for himself at the event that will feature the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and the Undertaker among others.

What’s next?

The Royal Rumble card is stacked this year with some of the biggest names in the business appearing at the event. Ellsworth’s presence will add some comic relief to the match that is already subject to heightened tensions owing to the Goldberg-Lesnar rivalry.

Sportskeeda's Take

The 32-year-old has come a long way from jobbing to Strowman to beating AJ Styles to a budding relationship storyline with Carmella. Given that he is under a WWE contract, the management might take a gamble and put him in the Royal Rumble match only for him to be devoured by one of the giants in the ring.

