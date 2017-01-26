WWE news: Kevin Owens wants match against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania

WWE Universal Champion describes the perfect setting for one final match with Sami Zayn.

by Prityush Haldar News 26 Jan 2017, 17:39 IST

Kevin Owens believes that his rivalry with Sami Zayn will reignite in the future

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with USA Today’s ‘For the Win,' WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens spoke about his rivalry with Sami Zayn. He stated that he and Zayn shared a unique rivalry and it was only a matter of time before they cross paths at WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

Zayn and Owens had been friends for a long time. Both of them grew up in Canada and worked the independent scene for years. El Generico and Kevin Steen, as they were known then, had glittering careers in independent promotions like Ring of Honor.

The heart of the matter

The two were engaged in a bitter rivalry in early 2016. They were bent on taking out one another and cost each other several opportunities at WWE gold. Their match at WWE Battleground was the best match of the night and one of the best matches of 2016.

Owens pointed out that he and Zayn were not done by a long shot and acknowledged the fact that the duo was destined to lock horns again in the future. Owens pointed out that WrestleMania would be the perfect setting for a blowout match between the two former friends.

The 32-year-old also spoke about his friendship with Chris Jericho. He stated that he respects Jericho for being one of the biggest stars of the decade and added that they developed a natural bond because of their Canadian roots and similar career trajectory.

What’s next?

Owens will defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble with his best friend, Jericho suspended over the ring in a Shark Cage. Zayn, on the other hand, will enter the Royal Rumble match in the hopes of winning and securing an opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda's Take

Despite being booked poorly for most of his championship run, Owens has managed to keep the main event scene interesting. His friendship with Jericho has been one of the best aspects of Monday Night RAW.

Owens and Zayn have a unique chemistry inside the ring that results from how well the two men know each other. A match between these two future legends at the ‘Showcase of Immortals’ would be a visual treat indeed.