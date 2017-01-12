WWE News: Mick Foley hints at change in authority for Raw

New GM in the making for Raw?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 12 Jan 2017, 13:27 IST

Is Stephanie looking for a new GM for Raw

What’s the story?

Mick Foley has had a tough week. This past week on Raw we came to know that the relationship between Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and General Manager Mick Foley is not smooth as it seems. Now, Mick Foley has hinted that the post of Raw GM might be up for grabs very soon.

In case you didn’t know...

This week on Raw, Stephanie McMahon put Foley on spot and made it known in no uncertain terms that she is not happy with his performance. She basically ripped on him in his public performance review and chastised him for not delivering the expectations of WWE Universe.

Stephanie McMahon told Foley for every step he takes in the right direction he has been taking two steps back. She chastised him for letting his personal feelings for Sami Zayn interfere in his judgment and held him accountable for making an uncontrollable monster out of Braun Strowman.

Luckily, Mick was saved by the return of The Undertaker to Raw and the matter was laid to rest.

The heart of the matter

On Wednesday, Lana tweeted that SmackDown Live was a great show and asked Mick Foley to make her as the associate GM to make Raw better. In response to her tweet, Mick dropped hints that his GM post might just be up for grabs soon.

I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better ! ? just saying — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 11, 2017

Well @LanaWWE, that #Raw GM job just might be up for grabs soon! https://t.co/su19Xofaei — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 11, 2017

While this looks to be a Twitter interaction between two WWE Superstars, Mick Foley’s later response hints at possible changes in the managerial structure of Raw. Mick Foley later tweeted the following to indicate that he might welcome the help of Lana to make Raw better.

I could certainly use someone with strong organizational skills to help me out. @LanaWWE @StephMcMahon https://t.co/uXNu119JnU — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 11, 2017

What’s next?

We can expect a change in the authority that runs Raw very soon. This might be WWE’s way of introducing Lana into the chain of command on Raw and have a meaningful storyline for Rusev in the upcoming weeks. Rusev is currently feuding with Enzo and Cass. While the interactions between the duo are good, they don’t leave any lasting impressions.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It would behove the WWE to cultivate new stars in the managerial role. Though it is unclear how long Mick Foley is going to stick around in the GM post, grooming a potential successor to the post is always the right thing.

