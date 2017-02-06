WWE News: NXT referee performs worst version of The Worm in history (VIDEO)

If you're sensitive to poor incarnations of legendary wrestling moves - then please look away now.

Anfibio, why oh why did you do this?

What's the story?

NXT referee Danilo Anfibio has been confirmed as the newest addition to SmackDown Live, as revealed at a house show in St. Augustine, Florida. To celebrate, Anfibio decided to perform the worst version of The Worm whilst in the presence of the man himself, Scotty 2 Hotty.

In case you didn't know

Anfibio is a close friend of Sasha Banks and Bayley, as seen through various mediums of social media. Since transitioning from being a professional wrestler into a referee he's been down in NXT. However, his hard work has been noticed and as such he has been added to the roster of the blue brand.

Heart of the matter

In the clip, you can hear the crowd voicing their support of SmackDown Live's newest recruit as he is urged to partake in The Worm by none other than Scotty 2 Hotty himself. After initial hesitation, Anfibio performs what can only be described as an abysmal version of the maneveur as the crowd falls into a state of understandable shock.

What's next?

Hopefully Anfibio will put his dancing days behind him as he prepares for his call-up to the big leagues. It'll be interesting to see how he evolves as a referee given that the pressure is extremely high on the red and blue brands, but judging by this recent stunt it doesn't seem like the guy is short on confidence which is always a good sign.

Sportskeeda's take

It's nice to see a hard worker get his reward. It doesn’t matter that Anfibio’s worm was abysmal. What matters is that he was celebrating his promotion to the main roster in front of NXT fans and that he had fun, even though his Worm was terrible.

But seriously - well done, and we hope you to see you on the grandest stage of them all some day.