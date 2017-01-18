WWE News: NXT year-end awards ceremony to take place on January 28th

The ceremony will be held in a one-hour show before NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

Triple H is the reason for NXT’s success

What’s the story?

Triple H has made the announcement that at the next NXT pay per view, NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, there will be year-end awards, via Twitter:

.@WWENXT changed the landscape of our industry in 2016…



...and now it's time to vote for the best. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/zmAYDZ0q5u — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

NXT’s original purpose was to be a developmental system for the WWE, however, NXT has become a major brand all on its own. NXT held its first live special called, NXT Arrival, which became the first live in-ring program to be broadcasted on the WWE Network. NXT currently runs an approximate 200 shows per year between the states and overseas.

The heart of the matter

The categories were revealed first by Nick Paglino of Wrestlezone.com and then by Triple H in the video above. Here are the categories and the nominees:

-Takeover of the Year: Dallas, Beginning, Brooklyn, Toronto

-Tag Team of the Year: American Alpha, TM-61, The Authors of Pain, The Revival, DIY

-Breakout Star of the Year: No Way Jose, Ember Moon, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay, Sanity

-Female Competitor of the Year: Bayley, Nia Jax, Asuka

-Male Competitor of the Year: Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode

-Superstar of the Year: Bayley, Nia Jax, Asuka, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode

-Match of the Year: Finn Bálor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE NXT TV, July 13, 2016), Asuka vs. Mickie James (NXT TakeOver: Toronto), American Alpha vs. The Revival (NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: The End), Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas), Bayley vs. Asuka (NXT TakeOver: Dallas), Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe (No. 1 Contender’s 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, NXT TV, Feb. 17, 2016), Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Steel Cage Match, NXT TakeOver: The End), #DIY vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto), Bayley vs. Nia Jax (NXT TV, July 20, 2016), Tye Dillinger vs. Bobby Roode (NXT TakeOver: Toronto), Neville vs. Finn Bálor (NXT TV, March 2, 2016), Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto), American Alpha vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TV, July 6, 2016)

What’s next?

The winners will be announced during the one-hour pre-show at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio on January 28th, which is the eve of the Royal Rumble. Polls are now open on Twitter

Sportskeeda’s take

Triple H has done an amazing job building NXT to where it is at today. This brings us high hopes considering he is the person who is supposed to replace Vince McMahon, once Vince decides to retire.

Considering what Triple H has done with the WWE United Kingdom division, and the Cruiserweight division, everything Triple H is coming up with has been working out.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com