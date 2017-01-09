WWE News: Sanity member Big Damo changes in-ring name

Big Damo will now be known as Killian Dain.

Introducing....Killian Dain

What’s the story?

It’s mandatory for every new signee of the WWE to adopt a new name unless you are an established megastar such as AJ Styles. The most recent one is Sanity member Big Damo, who revealed his new in-ring name to be Killian Dain on Twitter. Here is the tweet that the NXT star put on:

@BadGuyBrand I knew you and @CavZilla19 might like it! — Killian Dain (@KillianDain) January 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

Big Damo, a.k.a Damian O’Connor is an Irish wrestler who signed with the WWE back in October 2016. WWE signed him up to a developmental deal and sent him to NXT. Damo made his in-ring debut at an NXT house show in November and after working a few matches at the subsequent NXT live events, he made his NXT TV debut on December 7th.

He joined Sanity spearheaded by former TNA Champion Eric Young and attacked No Way Jose on his first televised night. He took out Sawyer Fulton and became the new member of the heel faction. Big Damo is seen as the muscle of the stable that includes Eric Young, Nikki Cross, and Alexander Wolfe.

The heart of the matter

The name change for Big Damo comes as no surprise as WWE is known to repackage relatively obscure wrestlers for the mainstream audience. The company refrains from changing the names of stars who have already established themselves in other noteworthy promotions (TNA in this case). These names include Samoa Joe, Austin Aries, Eric Young, Bobby Roode and AJ Styles, all of whom are quite known for their work in TNA.

Killian Dain has a ring to it and is the step in the right direction for the talented big man.

What's next?

Sanity is currently in a feud with Tyle Dillinger and the past few weeks have seen Killian Dain attack the popular superstar on various occasions. It seems like Dillinger could face either Eric Young or Dain at the next NXT Takeover special. NXT Takeover: San Antonio is scheduled to take place on the 28th January, that would be headlined by the NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sportskeeda’s take

A name change is WWE’s way of transforming an indie wrestler into a WWE superstar by giving him or her a new identity. Sanity has a lot of potential in becoming one of the best heel factions in the WWE today, but it all depends on how well they are booked. Also, Big Damo is a behemoth and we all know Vince McMahon’s fixation with well-built wrestlers.

Hopefully, the change in name is the beginning of great things to come for the former WCPW World Champion.

