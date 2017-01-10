WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks to feud with Stephanie McMahon?

Are we witnessing the beginning of the female version of "Austin vs. McMahon"?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 10 Jan 2017, 14:02 IST

This the potential to become the female version of “Austin vs McMahon”

What’s the story?

Stephanie McMahon is slowly revealing her heel side to the women’s division and it looks like WWE is heading somewhere with it. Sasha Banks was the latest victim to fall prey to Stephanie’s vicious verbal assault this week on Raw.

But when all is said and done, The Boss is not going to take it down lying, not even for Stephanie. The Boss tweeted her reply to Stephanie stating that while Stephanie might write her check, she was the making Stephanie the money.

You may write my checks, but I make you the money! #LegitBoss https://t.co/FlypDVprNa — Sasha Bank$ (@SashaBanksWWE) January 10, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

For the past few weeks on Raw, Stephanie McMahon has been slowly revealing her heel side to the women’s division. A snide comment here, a little mockery there and ripping up babyfaces, Stephanie has been doing everything right to establish herself as a heel in the company.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were attacked by the heel duo of Charlotte and Nia Jax on this week’s Raw. When both Bayley and Sasha went into Stephanie’s office to demand a match against the duo, Stephanie ripped on them before making the match. Later in the match, the heel duo triumphed over the babyfaces.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the two babyfaces Stephanie has been hounding after for some time. This week on Raw, Stephanie called out The Boss by stating that she is the boss here, not Sasha Banks.

True to her on-screen character, the Legit Boss of WWE had something to say about it on her Twitter account.

It is also to be noted that Sasha Banks is the highest merchandise seller among the female wrestlers in the company, even over Bayley. Taking that into consideration, this dig from Sasha has more weight.

What next?

It is still unclear if WWE is going to go ahead with a feud between Stephanie and Sasha, but one has to remember that many of the feuds that are playing out on the current roster have an element of social media mixed in it.

Sasha Banks is currently feuding with Nia Jax after the latter attacked her viciously a few weeks ago on Raw. It is rumoured that Banks might turn heel once her feud with Jax is over and continue her epic rivalry with Bayley.

Sportskeeda’s take

If WWE goes ahead with the feud, it might be the female version of Austin vs. McMahon. While Bayley might be an adorable babyface, the edgy character of Austin can’t be portrayed by her. On the other hand, Sasha has the character and the swag to pull off a female version of Austin without much effort. This could be a feud of the decade if done right.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com