WWE News: Seth Rollins takes time off and goes on vacation with new girlfriend

Seth Rollins had a brilliant year after his return and has often been a part of the main event picture

Seth Rollins had a good outing in the last pay per view of the year when he defeated Jericho in a great match. On the same night, Rollins reunited with former Shield member Roman Reigns and put the likes of WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho through tables.

Seth Rollins is now off on vacation in Mexico with his girlfriend, Sarah. Rollins posted some images of their time in Mexico on Instagram. The WWE Universe has been surprised to see Seth’s new girlfriend and the reactions are visible in some of the comments in the pictures.

Rollins received some harsh comments on the pictures that were made by some fangirls and others pretending to behave as though Rollins was married. However, some of the fans wished the couple a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Sarah, Rollins’ new girlfriend, apparently works at the Underground Chicago Nightclub. She is a close friend of pro wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux who is also friends with Rollins.

Welcome to the jungle. #nofilter #azuliktulum @azuliktulum A photo posted by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:56am PST

Livin @azuliktulum #azulikbeachbar A photo posted by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:24am PST

There is a photo of the trio having a gala time from back in October this year.

Rollins will again return to Chicago for the last episode of Monday Night RAW this year, on December 26. Seth has just wrapped up his rivalry with Jericho and will be looking to settle the score with Triple H going into the new year.

Triple H cost Seth and opportunity at the Universal Championship earlier this year and a rivalry between the two has been on the cards since then. A few weeks ago, Rollins called out Triple H on Monday Night RAW. All facts seem to be pointing at a collision between the two at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

