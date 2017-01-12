WWE News: Shane McMahon says he will not enter the Royal Rumble match

The SmackDown Commissioner made himself clear on Talking Smack.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 12 Jan 2017, 12:40 IST

Will we see him in Royal Rumble?

What’s the story?

Shane McMahon lost to the Undertaker last year at WrestleMania 32. With the ‘Taker announcing his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble match, many expected Shane to also be a part of the upcoming Battle Royal. So he can have another shot at the Dead Man.

However, as noted by Inquisitr, the SmackDown Commissioner declined the possibility of entering the upcoming 30-man battle royal during the latest episode of Talking Smack.

In case you didn't know...

A returning Shane McMahon faced the Undertaker in a Hell In a Cell match at WrestleMania 32. While Shane tried everything he could during the bout, it was the Phenom who came at the top at the end.

After the match, Taker went on a long hiatus from WWE programming. He returned for the 900th episode of SmackDown Live last year and then made a surprise appearance this week on Raw.

During his latest appearance on Raw, the Last Outlaw announced that he will take part in the upcoming Royal Rumble match and will dig ‘29 holes for 29 soles'. You can watch his announcement below:

The heart of the matter

Taker's announcement about him entering the Rumble was big news and the former Wolrd Champion soon started trending on various social platforms after his appearance on Raw.

Speaking about this blockbuster news on Talking Smack, Shane'O'Mac said that Taker adds star power to the upcoming PPV. Although when Renee Young asked if he could also enter the upcoming match, the SmackDown Commissioner replied negatively:

“No…no, no, I’m all good. I appreciate that, but I’m all good.”

What's next?

While it's WWE and the plans could always change, the chances of Shane being a part of Royal Rumble look pretty slim after his latest comments.

Before Goldberg's return, Shane McMahon was rumoured to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. So it's still possible that the SmackDown star could be part of a physical encounter at the upcoming WrestleMania.

SportsKeeda's Take

While Shane McMahon not entering the Royal Rumble is disappointing news for fans, it doesn't look like they will feel the absence of junior McMahon on the PPV due to the addition of the likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

