WWE News: Six-woman tag team match announced for Royal Rumble

What’s the story?

A new match has been added to the Royal Rumble card as the team of Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Nikki Bella is set to take on Mickie James, Natalya, and WWE SmackDown LIVE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

In case you didn’t know...

A six-woman tag team match was announced for this Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV after tension flared up between the women of SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Several rivalries will intersect in this six woman tag team matchup. Becky Lynch and Mickie James have been on the warpath ever since Mickie James cost Becky an opportunity to regain the Women’s Championship. During the steel cage match between Becky and Alexa, Mickie James entered the ring in the garb of La Luchadora and took down Becky in a combined two on one assault.

Nikki Bella and Natalya haven’t been very cordial either. Ever since it was revealed that Natalya attacked Nikki at Survivor Series, the two women have been at it with verbal jabs and backstage blindside attacks.

A new rivalry seemed to be brewing between Alexa Bliss and Naomi this week on SmackDown Live. This feud will come to a head when the two women are pitted against each other at the Royal Rumble.

What’s next?

All these rivalries will merge at the Royal Rumble PPV when these six women get set to take on each other in the tag team match. Sparks will fly as Naomi has vowed to dethrone Alexa Bliss from the pedestal that is the WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Championship.

Sportskeeda's Take

Will Mickie, Alexa, and Natalya capitalise with mind games or will pure will and determination of Becky, Nikki, and Naomi triumph as these six women head to a collision course in the first PPV of the year? Tune into the WWE Network on 29 January to find out.