WWE News: Stephanie McMahon made an epic comeback after CM Punk chants broke out on RAW

by Suyash Maheshwari News 27 Dec 2016, 07:53 IST

CM Punk was once again reminded of his notorious UFC 203 fight with Mickey Gall

The Chicago crowd set the tone for the night as ‘CM Punk’ chants echoed through the arena in the opening minutes of the show going live, but the Commissioner of RAW Stephanie McMahon was not going to let it pass and this is what she had to say:

If you could go ahead and keep that up for two minutes and 15 seconds, you would last one second longer than Punk did.

In the opening segment of Monday Night’s RAW, Stephanie McMahon came out, and the crowd started the deafening chants of ‘CM Punk’, within the first five minutes of the promo. Stephanie made an epic comeback and went all guns blazing!

The Commissioner of RAW was without a doubt, referring to the annihilation Punk received by the hands of Mickey Gall, at UFC 203, earlier this year. The fight lasted only for 2 minutes and 14 seconds after Gall finished the Chicago native with a Rare Naked Chokehold. The snappy comeback sent the entire crowd into silence.

The chants returned, but Stephanie had already won the fight. Relive the Mickey Gall vs. CM Punk at UFC 203, as it happened!

Despite the brutal loss, Punk wants to give MMA another shot and is currently vouching for a second UFC fight. Punk’s coach Duke Roufus recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting where he speculated that Punk might return to the Octagon in the next 4 or 5 months.

