WWE News: Tajiri to debut on 205 Live in 2017

The Japanese Buzzsaw will finally make his debut on January 3rd.

by Simon Cotton News 28 Dec 2016, 11:48 IST

The Japanese Buzzsaw makes his return to WWE Programming very soon

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Yoshihiro Tajiri was advertised to be coming back to the Cruiserweight Division to compete on the Cruiserweight exclusive Show 205 Live. After the latest edition of 205, his return date has been set.

Tajiri will return to the WWE and make his debut on 205 on January 3rd, 2017.

This will be his first time back on WWE television since losing to Gran Metalik, in the second round of the Cruiserweight Classic. Tajiri worked for an NXT live event, where he teamed up with fellow Cruiserweight competitor Akira Tozawa against the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

A photograph of Akira Tozawa and Yoshihiro Tajiri taking on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at an NXT event in Osaka, Japan

Tajiri returned to the company in June of this year and had only two matches in the tournament before his elimination. Both he and Brian Kendrick were the only former employees of the WWE, who were brought in for the tournament while the rest of the participants were other wrestlers from other promotions or NXT Superstars.

The WWE has only three major storylines involving the Cruiserweights with Jack Gallaher and Ariya Daivari, Noam Dar fighting for the love of Cedric Alexander’s onscreen girlfriend Alicia Fox, and Neville pursuing Rich Swann for the Cruiserweight Championship; so the return of Tajiri and his future storyline will be interesting to see.

Since Tajiri and Tozawa have teamed up before, the WWE may put the two wrestlers in a tag team and have them compete in matches against Gurv and Harv Shiva of The Bollywood Boys.

An even bigger question will be what the Raw creative team will choose to do with him, once he makes his return to that show; assuming he will appear on both shows.

Aside from winning the Cruiserweight Championship, Tajiri was one of the last wrestlers to hold the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship, was a former United States Champion, former WWE Tag Team Champion (known today as the Raw Tag Team Championships, and a former World Tag Team Champion with William Regal and the late great Eddie Guerrero.

Tajiri has been wrestling for over 20 years and has wrestled in several notable promotions all over the world. In America, Tajiri has wrestled in TNA Impact Wrestling and ECW. In Japan, Tajiri has won several championships such as Big Japan Pro Wrestling and Wrestle-1.

Whatever they choose to do with him, fans will definitely be pleased to see a familiar face like Tajiri make his return to the WWE on a full-time basis.

