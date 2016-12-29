WWE News: The Miz to defend his Intercontinental title against Dean Ambrose on the first SmackDown Live of 2017

The title bout was confirmed by WWE via the promotion's Twitter handle.

29 Dec 2016

What a way to welcome the first SmackDown Live of 2017?

Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live had three Championship matches and WWE couldn’t have ended this year any better. New SmackDown Tag Team Champions were crowned, Alexa retained her Women’s title and AJ will welcome 2017 as the WWE Champion.

On the same episode, an Intercontinental Championship match was announced between The Miz and Dean Ambrose for next week’s show. Here is the tweet from WWE confirming this match for the 3rd January 2017 episode of SmackDown Live:

A lot has been happening between The Miz and Ambrose, ever since Dean was taken out of the main-event scene. Last week on SmackDown Live, Renee Young slapped The Miz which led to things heating up further.

On Tuesday’s show as well, when Renee interviewed The Miz, Ambrose attacked the IC Champ and his security. In the video below, have a look at Ambrose’s sneak-attack on The Miz:

All of this began during the Fatal-4-way match a couple of weeks ago to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE Championship. Ziggler emerged victorious in this match and the seeds were planted for the feud between Miz and Ambrose. With Cena’s return, Ambrose will be temporarily out of the title picture.

Will the Lunatic Fringe become a three-time Intercontinental Champion on the first SmackDown in 2017?

The Miz, on the other hand, has been on a roll ever since he became the IC Champ and looks to continue this dominance. No matter the outcome, this match is sure to entertain the WWE universe and provide a visual treat. After all, this is the first SmackDown Live of 2017 and so there is every reason to expect the unexpected.

Back to where it all started. Have a look at The Miz pulling Ambrose’s leg leading to his elimination from the Fatal-4-way match:

