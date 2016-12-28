WWE News: The Rock praises Nia Jax for her work in WWE

The former World Champion is proud of his cousin.

28 Dec 2016

Nia Jax belongs to the Anoa’i Family, the same as the Rock

When it comes to wrestling, the Rock is known as one of the best family men in the business. The Great One never backs down from helping a family member and he is certainly never shy to praise any of his relatives when he feels they are doing a great job.

Last year, he gifted a truck to one of his uncles, who helped the former World Champion in his early days of wrestling. This time he has taken the time to appreciate the work of his cousin Savelina Fanene, better known by wrestling fans as Nia Jax.

Nia Jax was drafted to Raw from NXT during the Brand Extension Draft and made her Main Roster debut during the July 25th episode of the Red Brand. Ever since then, with her massive physique and unmatchable power, she has emerged as one of the top contestants of the Raw Women's division.

The Rock recently posted a video with his cousin on Instagram praising the former NXT Star. In the caption of the video, he mentioned how Jax is working very hard to become a top contestant of the Women's Division:

"Really proud of the hard work she’s putting in 24/7 to become a real asset and draw for the WWE and their Women’s Division which has some of the best female athletes on the planet. Luv spending hours with her chopping it up because she’s so coachable & enthusiastic to learn the wrestling business inside and out from me."

Here is the video:

Nia has successfully become a part of the company's Women's division despite the fact that her look and physique hardly matches that of a female WWE Superstar. Continuing on the topic, the Attitude Era star praised her for breaking the mould and becoming an inspiration for millions of young girls:

"But what I’m most proud of about Lina’s journey is she represents millions of young girls around the world who don’t fit the “traditional mold” of what girls in the entertainment industry look like. She’s an inspiring example that regardless of your look, height, weight, race, the most powerful thing you can always be is yourself. Because you’re perfect."

While Nia Jax has not spent much time on the main roster, given the fact that she has been booked as an unstoppable force ever since her first appearance on Raw, it's clear WWE has big plans for her in future, and she is on her way to becoming one of the most dominant female athletes the industry has ever seen.

