WWE News: The Rock wins People's Choice award

The Rock's list of accolades increases even more.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 26 Jan 2017, 15:43 IST

Will The Rock grace us with one more WrestleMania moment this year?

What’s the story?

The Rock is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestling figures in the world of WWE. His cross-platform success is unparalleled and he is one of the most loved figures in the world of professional wrestling. The Rock has hoarded many accolades in his life, both inside the ring and outside the ring.

Recently, his list of accolades increased by the addition of one of the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry. HBO awarded The Rock with the infamous People’s Choice Award for his work in Ballers.

In case you didn’t know...

2016 has undoubtedly been the year of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He has achieved numerous successes with his work in the entertainment sector. Ballers, Moana, Baywatch and Central Intelligence were some of his blockbusters in the past year. His stock in Hollywood has risen significantly since he ventured into the world of films and it is only a matter of time before he becomes the top dog in Hollywood.

The heart of the matter

HBO recently awarded The Rock with yet another award. His work in Ballers has garnered him huge acclaim and has created a huge fan base. He was awarded the ‘Favorite Premium Series Actor’ award at the award ceremony held in California on January 18, 2017. He beat the likes of Aziz Ansari, Joshua Jackson, Kevin Spacey, and Nick Jonas to win the award.

He was also nominated in another category – ‘Favorite Comedic Movie Actor’, but that award went to comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

What’s next?

There are rumours abound that The Rock might make a special appearance on this year’s WrestleMania. His contractual obligations kept him away from being in a match at last year’s WrestleMania. Though it is unclear yet whether The Rock would appear at the show, we can expect him to appear in some non-wrestling form, if in case he chooses to return to WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is an immense pleasure to see one of our favorite stars become something more than a professional wrestling figure. The Rock’s success will surely be an inspiration to the upcoming WWE superstars who aspire to venture outside the wrestling ring. While WWE has not produced any stars that are bigger than The Rock in recent times, there is still hope for several of the future stars.